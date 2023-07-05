Manchester United confirms signing of Mason Mount on a five-year deal

Manchester United, on Wednesday, announced the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount on a five-year deal, expiring on June 2028.

The club, however, has not yet revealed the details about the transfer fee and Mount’s salary. Last week AP reported that Manchester United agreed to sign Mount for 55 million pounds ($69 million).

The 24-year-old graduated from Chelsea’s youth academy and made 129 Premier League appearances, scoring 27 goals.

The England midfielder was also given the legendary number seven shirt, following a list of greats like Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mount, who has 36 caps for England, said, “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

Praising the youngster, club director John Murtough said, “Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad. We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford.”

“His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff,” Murtough added.