PSG Ligue 1 winning streak

The Paris outfit is unbeaten in its last 21 matches in the French League. It has won 16 and drawn five. Talk about dominance.

PSG’s dominance

The Parisians are unbeaten in their last 18 matches against Troyes, winning 15 and drawing just three times. The last time PSG lost to Troyes was in 2001.

The players arrive

Form Guide

PSG: W-W-D-W-W

Troyes: D-D-L-D-W

Lineups out!

PSG: Donnarumma - Bernat, Ramos, Kimpembe, Mukiele - Verratti, Vitinha, Soler- Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Troyes: Gallon - Palmer-Brown, Porozo, Salmier - T. Balde, Conte, Kouame, Chavalerin, Odobert - M. Balde, Lopes

Troyes’ last trip to Paris

The last season when Troyes came visiting Parc des Princes, it pulled off a 2-2 draw and took home a point. Neymar and Marquinhos put the home team 2-0 up but Troyes fought back through Ugbo and Tardieu goals.

Head to Head Record

Played: 31 | Paris Saint Germain: 20 | Troyes: 4 | Drawn: 7

PREVIEW

Paris Saint Germain comes to the match on the back of thumping 7-2 victory against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe - the team’s frontline was firing on all cylinders in the Champions League win as it demolished the Israeli side.

Going into the Ligue 1 match having beating Ajaccio 3-0 last week, Paris will look to maintain its prefect start to the season. The team has played 12 matches and won 10. It is top of league, two points clear of 2nd placed Lens, which has played one game more.

Troyes, though currently in 11th position with 13 points, is just four points clear of the relegation zone. Its last two matches have been draws against Lorient and Ajaccio.

While a trip to Parc des Princes is as tough as a fixture can get, Troyes will bank on its forwards Mama Balde and Rony Lopes to pull of an upset over the French giant.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the PSG vs Troyes match be played?

The PSG-Troyes match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

When will the PSG vs Troyes match kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the match be shown on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be streamed live on Voot Select app and website.