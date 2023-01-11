Football

PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1: When, where to watch Messi’s first match after FIFA World Cup return

PSG on Wednesday released the 20-man squad that will face Angers, wherein Messi was named alongside Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

Team Sportstar
11 January, 2023 21:34 IST
Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi is expected to start against Angers in the Ligue 1 match after he returned from the FIFA World Cup victory.

Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi is expected to start against Angers in the Ligue 1 match after he returned from the FIFA World Cup victory. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain will face Angers in the Round 18 of Ligue 1 as it looks to build on its four-point lead in the league at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Christoph Galtier’s side has made a comeback after a sudden stumble, when it lost to Lens, winning the next game with a two-goal margin in the previous match.

The match is expected to see Lionel Messi return to the pitch after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 for the first time. The Argentine has taken a small break after victory at Qatar 2022 and has been training for a week now and the head coach expressed hopes the forward will be ready for the upcoming league match.

PSG on Wednesday released the 20-man squad that will face Angers. Messi was named alongside the likes of Neymar and Sergio Ramos while Kylian Mbappe will be missing as he went on holiday.

Angers, on the other hand, sits on the opposite end of the Ligue 1 table, with just two wins in 17 games, with both coming in September last year.

Predicted lineup:
PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar
Angers: Bernardoni; Bamba, Hountondji, Blazic, Doumbia; Mendy, Bentaleb; El Melali, Hunou, Thioub; Sima

Form Guide:

PSG has lost just once in 17 games this season, while Angers has just two wins in the French League. Angers comes into the match following a 0-0 draw against Strasbourg. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, will look for a second win in a row after a 3-1 victory against Chateauroux.

PSG last live games:

  • ⦿ Chateauroux 1-3 PSG
  • ⦿ Lens 3-1 PSG
  • ⦿ PSG 2-1 Strasbourg
  • ⦿ PSG 3-1 Quevilly
  • ⦿ PSG 2-1 Paris FC

Angers last five games:

  • ⦿ Strasbourg 0-0 Angers
  • ⦿ Angers 1-2 Lorient
  • ⦿ AC Ajaccio 1-0 Angers
  • ⦿ Angers 2-2 Auxerre
  • ⦿ Angers 0-1 Niort
When and where will PSG vs Angers be played?
The Ligue 1 match, PSG vs Angers, will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The match is scheduled for a 1:30 am kick-off (9 pm Paris time).
Where can I watch PSG vs Angers on TV?
For viewers in India, PSG vs Angers will be live telecast on Sports18 SD and HD.
Where can I live stream PSG vs Angers ?
PSG vs Angers can be live streamed on JioCinema in India.

