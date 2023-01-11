PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1: When, where to watch Messi’s first match after FIFA World Cup return

Paris Saint-Germain will face Angers in the Round 18 of Ligue 1 as it looks to build on its four-point lead in the league at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Christoph Galtier’s side has made a comeback after a sudden stumble, when it lost to Lens, winning the next game with a two-goal margin in the previous match.

The match is expected to see Lionel Messi return to the pitch after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 for the first time. The Argentine has taken a small break after victory at Qatar 2022 and has been training for a week now and the head coach expressed hopes the forward will be ready for the upcoming league match.

PSG on Wednesday released the 20-man squad that will face Angers. Messi was named alongside the likes of Neymar and Sergio Ramos while Kylian Mbappe will be missing as he went on holiday.

Angers, on the other hand, sits on the opposite end of the Ligue 1 table, with just two wins in 17 games, with both coming in September last year.

Predicted lineup: PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Pereira, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar Angers: Bernardoni; Bamba, Hountondji, Blazic, Doumbia; Mendy, Bentaleb; El Melali, Hunou, Thioub; Sima

Form Guide:

PSG has lost just once in 17 games this season, while Angers has just two wins in the French League. Angers comes into the match following a 0-0 draw against Strasbourg. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, will look for a second win in a row after a 3-1 victory against Chateauroux.

PSG last live games:

⦿ Chateauroux 1-3 PSG

Chateauroux 1-3 PSG ⦿ Lens 3-1 PSG

Lens 3-1 PSG ⦿ PSG 2-1 Strasbourg

PSG 2-1 Strasbourg ⦿ PSG 3-1 Quevilly

PSG 3-1 Quevilly ⦿ PSG 2-1 Paris FC

Angers last five games:

⦿ Strasbourg 0-0 Angers

Strasbourg 0-0 Angers ⦿ Angers 1-2 Lorient

Angers 1-2 Lorient ⦿ AC Ajaccio 1-0 Angers

AC Ajaccio 1-0 Angers ⦿ Angers 2-2 Auxerre

Angers 2-2 Auxerre ⦿ Angers 0-1 Niort