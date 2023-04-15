PSG vs Lens LIVE updates, score; Paris 0-0 RCL; Ligue 1: Abdul Samed sees straight red; Mendes misses chance; Streaming info

That red card has undone all the good work Lens had done till now in the first-half. It has been the better team and has threatened the opposition goal more than PSG. With the red card, it remains to be seen how the away team copes with the situation.
Good news for PSG and its fans as Hakimi is okay to continue after receving medical attention. He is not even limping which is a good sign.
RED CARD- Abdul Samed sees a straight red card for his challenge on Hakimi. It was a ugly challenge and deserved a red in all honesty. Hakimi is down on the ground and is receiving medical attention.
Marquinhos loses the ball inside his penalty area but thankfully it does not come back to haunt him as PSG deals with the Lens pressure and clears the ball.
Lens with another chance as PSG had to deal with a dangerous ball swung inside the box from a freekick. Danilo does well to clear the ball out for a corner amidst pressure.
Machado uses his acceleration to get past Hakimi. He then, swings a cross inside the box, but Ramos is there to clear the ball with a solid header.
Mbappe shows his raw pace as gets the ball past his man and makes a run down the left flank. He then finds Messi with a wonderful cut-back. Messi goes for a first-time shot but it is blocked.
PSG clears the ball from a Lens corner, but the ball falls to Openda at the edge of the penalty area. Openda goes for a shot but it is blocked.
Mbappe finds Hakimi but the Moroccan cannot keep the ball in control as Lens keeper Samba collects the ball.
It has been a good start from Lens. Not only has it been threatening in attack, but has kept a compact defence as well.
PSG builds a patient attack but it falls apart after Soler’s attempted backheel to Messi is intercepted.
PSG has its first sniff of developing a proper attack as Mbappe made a bursting run in the middle of the park. But, he is brought down and earns a freekick for PSG.
It has been all Lens inside the opening 5 minutes. Thomasson wins another corner for the away team.
The corner is swung towards Medina but the PSG defence clears the ball efficiently.
Save: Lens almost takes a lead inside the first three minutes as Donnarumma had to deal with a thunderous header from close range. But the PSG keeper stands strong and palms the ball away.
Good pressure from Lens right from the start as the away team has won a corner in the early minutes of the first-half.
The Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Lens kick-off at the Parc des Princes stadium. It is Ligue 1’s best attack vs Ligue 1’s best defence.
- PSG is on a three-match winless streak against Lens in Ligue 1 (D2 L1). It is the only team PSG has not won against since the start of last season.
- Lens has scored 99 goals against PSG in 72 Ligue 1 encounters. PSG could become the 13th side against whom, the Sang et Or have scored 100 goals in the top-flight.
- PSG has only drawn three games this season in Ligue 1 (against Monaco once and against Reims twice- 22 wins and five losses), the joint-lowest tally this season along with Ajaccio. PSG has not drawn in the top flight since January 29 against Reims (1-1).
- Lens has 63 points after 30 Ligue 1 games this season- its best-ever tally to date. The side has won its last four Ligue 1 games, the best current run in the top-flight.
PSG: Donnarumma(GK), Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos(c), Danilo, Nuno Mendes, Fabian, Vitinha, Soler, Messi, Mbappe
RC Lens: Samba(GK); Machado, Danso, Fofana(c), Openda, Medina, Fulgini, Gradit, Abdul Samed, Thomasson, Frankowski
PSG has a slight advantage over Lens- It has won 11 out of the last 29 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Lens’ nine victories during this period.
Paris Saint-Germain will play Lens in a Ligue 1 top of the table clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.
PSG, which is top of the Ligue 1 standings, haven’t enjoyed the best of forms this season. However, it will come into this match on the back of a 2-0 win against Nice, that saw the club extend its lead at the top of the table.
The fact that Lens finds itself in second, is a testament to the fact that the club has continued to punch above its weight throughout the season. In its last match, Lens clinched a 2-1 win against Strasbourg.
Predicted XI
PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Soler, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe
Lens: Samba(GK); Medina, Danso, Gradit; Sotoca, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Fulgini; Openda
