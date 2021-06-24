Football Football Qualifiers draw for AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 announced The qualifiers will take place between September 13-25 2021. Team Sportstar 24 June, 2021 18:56 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The continental championships will occur between 20 January-6 February 2022 - Getty Images Team Sportstar 24 June, 2021 18:56 IST The draw for the qualifiers of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 to be staged in India was announced on Thursday. The draw, conducted virtually at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, saw all 28 teams split into eight groups.The qualifiers will take place between September 13-25 2021. Groups A to D has four teams while E to H has three. The group winners will qualify for the AFC Women's Asia Cup that will take place in India next year. ALSO READ | Qatar committed to improving worker welfare, says World Cup organiserThe 8 qualifying teams will join the four which has already made the cut for the tournament, which are reigning champions Japan, Australia, China PR and India. The continental championships will occur between 20 January-6 February 2022.AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 QualifiersGroup A: Chinese Taipei (H), Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Laos.Group B: Vietnam, Tajikistan (H), Maldives, Afghanistan.Group C: DPR Korea, Singapore, Iraq, Indonesia (H).Group D: Myanmar (H), United Arab Emirates, Guam, Lebanon.Group E: Korea Republic, Uzbekistan (H), Mongolia.Group F: Philippines, Hong Kong, Nepal (H).Group G: Jordan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh (H).Group H: Thailand, Palestine, Malaysia.The hosts (H) for Group H will be announced. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :