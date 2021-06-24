Qualifiers draw for AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 announced

The draw for the qualifiers of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 to be staged in India was announced on Thursday. The draw, conducted virtually at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, saw all 28 teams split into eight groups.

The qualifiers will take place between September 13-25 2021.

Groups A to D has four teams while E to H has three. The group winners will qualify for the AFC Women's Asia Cup that will take place in India next year.

The 8 qualifying teams will join the four which has already made the cut for the tournament, which are reigning champions Japan, Australia, China PR and India.

The continental championships will occur between 20 January-6 February 2022.