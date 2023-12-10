MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leipzig beats 10-man Dortmund 3-2 in battle for fourth spot

Visitor RB Leipzig beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga to tighten its grip on fourth place and put a further dent in its opponent’s title hopes.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 08:39 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, right, looks on after Leipzig scored the first goal of the game.
Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, right, looks on after Leipzig scored the first goal of the game. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, right, looks on after Leipzig scored the first goal of the game. | Photo Credit: AP

Visitor RB Leipzig beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to tighten its grip on fourth place and put a further dent in its opponent’s title hopes.

It started badly for the host with Mats Hummels sent off for a last-man foul at the edge of the box in the 15th minute, matching the club’s earliest ever dismissal in the league.

Playing with a man down, Dortmund’s keeper Gregor Kobel was kept busy but it was an own goal from Ramy Bensebaini, who nodded in from close range in the 32nd, that put the visitors in front.

ALSO READ | Frankfurt thrashes Bayern Munich 5-1 as Leverkusen remains on top in Bundesliga

Dortmund, which has now won just one of its last six league games, briefly pushed for an equaliser and got it with the last kick of the first half when Niklas Suele volleyed in from the far post.

But with Leipzig on constant attack after the break it was only a matter of time until they scored again and they did it with Christoph Baumgartner in the 54th.

With Dortmund taking risks in search of an equaliser, Leipzig launched a counter-attack and Yussuf Poulsen rifled in before Niclas Fuellkrug scored deep in stoppage time for some last-gasp drama.

Leipzig is fourth on 29 points and now has a four-point lead over Dortmund in fifth place. Leader Bayer Leverkusen, on 35, will be in action against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Related Topics

RB Leipzig /

Borussia Dortmund /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leipzig beats 10-man Dortmund 3-2 in battle for fourth spot
    Reuters
  2. Inter thrashes Udinese 4-0 to reclaim Serie A top spot
    Reuters
  3. Forde, Carty power Windies to ODI series victory over England
    Reuters
  4. PSG gets hard-fought 2-1 win over Nantes to extend lead in Ligue 1
    Reuters
  5. Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Leipzig beats 10-man Dortmund 3-2 in battle for fourth spot
    Reuters
  2. Inter thrashes Udinese 4-0 to reclaim Serie A top spot
    Reuters
  3. PSG gets hard-fought 2-1 win over Nantes to extend lead in Ligue 1
    Reuters
  4. Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time
    Reuters
  5. Aston Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leipzig beats 10-man Dortmund 3-2 in battle for fourth spot
    Reuters
  2. Inter thrashes Udinese 4-0 to reclaim Serie A top spot
    Reuters
  3. Forde, Carty power Windies to ODI series victory over England
    Reuters
  4. PSG gets hard-fought 2-1 win over Nantes to extend lead in Ligue 1
    Reuters
  5. Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment