Reagan Singh signs new contract with Chennaiyin FC, to stay till 2023

Reagan Singh has signed a new contract with Chennaiyin FC that will keep him at the club till 2023. The 30-year-old defender joined Chennaiyin from NorthEast United ahead of the 2020-21 season and ensured six clean sheets in his 18 games.

“I feel proud to be part of one of the most successful teams in the country,” Reagan said after signing the new deal.

“I believe I contributed well and improved as a player in my first season. My ambition now is to help the club lift their third ISL trophy, and the first of my career. I will work hard and keep improving, and I would also like to thank all our supporters for their unconditional support,” he said.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said: “A solid team player, we are absolutely delighted to extend Reagan's stay with CFC. This is a reward for his consistent positive performances, and long may they continue. Also, being a senior player, Reagan is yet another leader of our troops.”

Hailing from Manipur, Reagan began his professional career at Royal Wahingdoh in the I-League in 2012. After three years at the Shillong club, he signed for NorthEast United FC, where he spent five years.