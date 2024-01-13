Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record, stats

Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash in the final of the 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In what will be a repeat of last year’s final, it will be the 256th time both teams will meet in a competitive fixture and 298th time overall.

In competitive fixtures, Real Madrid leads the head-to-head statistics with 103 wins compared to Barcelona’s 100. 52 matches have ended in a draw.

ALSO READ: Spanish Super Cup Final: Trophy and spectacle on the menu as Barca faces Madrid in second El Clasico final

In the Super Cup, Real Madrid also leads the stats with nine wins compared to Barca’s five. However, Barcelona has won the highest number of Super Cup titles (14), while Real Madrid ranks second in the list with 12 titles.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona head-to-head record breakdown