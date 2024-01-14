MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE, Spanish Super Cup final: Pedri starts for Barca, Bellingham and Vinicius in Madrid lineup, El Clasico updates

RMA vs BAR: Follow live updates of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final from the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Jan 14, 2024 23:42 IST

Team Sportstar
General view during Real Madrid training
General view during Real Madrid training | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

General view during Real Madrid training | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final from the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • January 14, 2024 23:31
    When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last play in the Super Cup final?

    When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last play in the Super Cup final?

    The 2023-24 Super Cup final will have a repeat of last edition’s clash, where Xavi won his first trophy as Barcelona manager after his team beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final.

  • January 14, 2024 23:13
    Barcelona lineup!
  • January 14, 2024 22:46
    Real Madrid lineup!
  • January 14, 2024 22:46
    Preview

    The Real Madrid and Barcelona managers see the Spanish Super Cup final as an occasion that stands out both for the trophy on the line and the sporting spectacle it creates, as they prepare for Sunday’s match to be played in Riyadh for the second year.


    Super Cup’s second El Clasico final in a row will see the La Liga giants face off on foreign soil for the third time in a year, after Barcelona won last January’s final 3-1, also in Riyadh, and beat Madrid 3-0 in a friendly in the United States in July.


    Read full preview HERE


    When and where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final kick-off?


    The Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on Monday, January 15 2024, at Al-Awwal Stadium. 


    Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final in India?


    The Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be live-streamed in India on Fancode.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Barcelona /

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE, Spanish Super Cup final: Pedri starts for Barca, Bellingham and Vinicius in Madrid lineup, El Clasico updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record, stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal edges past Sreenidi Deccan despite second half fightback
    Team Sportstar
  4. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  5. IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE, Spanish Super Cup final: Pedri starts for Barca, Bellingham and Vinicius in Madrid lineup, El Clasico updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues
    Reuters
  3. AFCON 2024: Osimhen on target but Nigeria held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Irvine explains the ‘Aussie DNA’ as the Socceroos silence thousands of Indian fans at the AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE, Spanish Super Cup final: Pedri starts for Barca, Bellingham and Vinicius in Madrid lineup, El Clasico updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record, stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal edges past Sreenidi Deccan despite second half fightback
    Team Sportstar
  4. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  5. IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment