Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE, Spanish Super Cup final: Pedri starts for Barca, Bellingham and Vinicius in Madrid lineup, El Clasico updates

Preview

The Real Madrid and Barcelona managers see the Spanish Super Cup final as an occasion that stands out both for the trophy on the line and the sporting spectacle it creates, as they prepare for Sunday’s match to be played in Riyadh for the second year.

Super Cup’s second El Clasico final in a row will see the La Liga giants face off on foreign soil for the third time in a year, after Barcelona won last January’s final 3-1, also in Riyadh, and beat Madrid 3-0 in a friendly in the United States in July.

Read full preview ​HERE​

When and where will Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final kick-off?

The Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on Monday, January 15 2024, at Al-Awwal Stadium.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final in India?

The Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 final match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be live-streamed in India on Fancode.