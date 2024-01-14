MagazineBuy Print

When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last play in the Super Cup final?

The 2023-24 Super Cup final will have a repeat of last edition’s clash, where Xavi won his first trophy as Barcelona manager after his team beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 07:12 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona players celebrate with a trophy after they won the final of the Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Barcelona players celebrate with a trophy after they won the final of the Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona players celebrate with a trophy after they won the final of the Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2023-24 Super Cup will have an El Clasico final after Real Madrid and Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid and Osasuna, respectively, to book their place in the summit clash.

It means that the 2023-24 Super Cup final will have a repeat of last edition’s clash, where Xavi won his first trophy as Barcelona manager after his team beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final.

Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Pedri scored a goal each in the final at King Fahd Stadium to give Barcelona its first Super Cup trophy since 2018 — and its 14th overall — and the first since the tournament started being played in a Final Four format in 2020.

Gavi opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a close-range finish after being set up by Lewandowski. The Spaniard returned the favour, assisting Lewandowski just before half-time as the Blaugranas took a 2-0 lead.

ALSO READ: AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia team preview, squad, previous performance, key players

Gavi continued his brilliant performance well into the second-half, setting up Pedri’s close-range goal in the 69th minute.

Karim Benzema scored a consolation goal for Real Madrid late in stoppage time.

It was Barcelona’s first title since 2021 and the departure of Lionel Messi.

“We knew we couldn’t miss this opportunity,” then-Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets said. “We’ve been going through changes at the club, and I think this triumph will make us stronger and allow us to keep competing, keep growing and keep fighting for titles.

“It’s a tough loss, and we have to learn from it,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “We will improve and bounce back from it.”

