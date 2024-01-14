MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final predicted playing XI

The last time the two sides faced off in Super Cup was the 2023 final, where Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 07:39 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Barcelona, Spain - October 28, 2023 Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scores their second goal
Barcelona, Spain - October 28, 2023 Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scores their second goal | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea
infoIcon

Barcelona, Spain - October 28, 2023 Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scores their second goal | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

The Spanish Super Cup final will feature an El Clasico once again as Real Madrid and Barcelona both aim to win their first trophy of 2024.

The last time the two sides faced off in Super Cup was the 2023 final, where Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1.

Both teams are heading into the final on the back of resounding victories in the semi-final- The Los Blancos prevailed in the Madrid Derby, as it overpowered its neighbours Atletico 5-3, while the Catalans overcame Osasuna 2-0.

While the Los Blancos have had to deal with a long list of injuries to key players like David Alaba and Eder Militao, others have stepped up in their absence. Madrid is on top of La Liga and a win on Sunday will see it lift the Supercup trophy for a second time.

RELATED: AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia team preview, squad, previous performance, key players

Ancelotti will hope that his backline can stem the flow of goals, and would want to avoid giving away three goals like they did in the semifinal. What is interesting though, is that three out of the five goals it scored in the semifinal came from its defence- Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, and Ferland Mendy.

Goal-scoring has not been a problem thanks to Jude Bellingham’s dream debut season with the club, who will definitely want to open his Supercup account come the final.

The only possible change is bringing in Brahim Diaz, who scored a long-distance goal against Atletico Madrid in place of the half-fit Vinicius Junior, but in an important game such as this, it is unlikely that manager Carlo Ancelotti would tinker with the starting lineup.

Diaz turned super sub in the game against Atletico and if brought on in the final, could be a potential threat once again
Diaz turned super sub in the game against Atletico and if brought on in the final, could be a potential threat once again | Photo Credit: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP
lightbox-info

Diaz turned super sub in the game against Atletico and if brought on in the final, could be a potential threat once again | Photo Credit: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP

Barcelona, on the other hand, has not had the best of seasons. Xavi’s men have failed to pick up from where they left off last season, when the team won both the La Liga title as well the Spanish Super Cup. The team is currently placed only third in the La Liga table, a massive seven points off leader Real Madrid.

While the team has had its fair share of injury concerns, it received a massive boost during the semifinal when midfielder Pedri was brought on as a substitute after a long injury layoff.

Pedri made his long awaited return in the semi-final against Osasuna, 26 days after last playing against Valencia on December 16
Pedri made his long awaited return in the semi-final against Osasuna, 26 days after last playing against Valencia on December 16 | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
lightbox-info

Pedri made his long awaited return in the semi-final against Osasuna, 26 days after last playing against Valencia on December 16 | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski also found some form in the semifinal, where he scored a goal and the 35-year-old will want to continue the same. Goalscoring has not been the team’s friend this season and manager Xavi will expect more from the other forwards. A four-line defence like in the semifinal with Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo playing the role of centre-backs.

Rapinha, who started alongside Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the semifinal has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. 16-year-old Yamine Lamal, who scored from the bench in the semifinal, is expected to take his place in the starting eleven

Predicted playing 11
Real Madrid: Kepa (GK); Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius
FC Barcelona: Pena Sotorres (GK); Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Roberto, Gundogan, De Jong; Lamal, Lewandowski, F. Torres

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — 'My parents' encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all'

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
