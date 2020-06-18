Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE: Zidane's side aims to close gap on Barcelona

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the 2019-20 La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia which will happen at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium on Thursday.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Valencia CF takes on second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga on Thursday night, with the latter sitting five points behind league leader FC Barcelona, having a game in hand. Valencia is placed eighth in the table with 43 points.

Real midfielder Isco has been ruled out of the match after sustaining a right hamstring injury. Isco, who has not played for the Los Blancos since their 2-0 win in the El Clasico in March, was named in the initial 23-man squad before he suffered the injury.

The club did not reveal how long he would be sidelined but Spanish media said he was likely to miss the Valencia game as well as Sunday’s trip to Real Sociedad.

Valencia will also be without Brazilian central defender Gabriel Paulista who endured a muscle injury in training and missed its clash against Levante too.

Valencia coach Alberto Celades stated Real Madrid will be a hard nut to crack as it has been defensively solid this season besides having some of the best players around.

"Real Madrid has a lot of depth and will make things difficult for us. If there's anything different about them this season, it's how solid they are defensively. I think they're the team with the fewest goals conceded in La Liga. Real is a team filled with great players, a great manager," Celades said ahead of the game.