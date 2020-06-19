La Liga: Benzema guides Real Madrid to thumping 3-0 win over Valencia

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored two sensational goals as his side beat Valencia 3-0 at home on Thursday to stay in touch with La Liga leader FC Barcelona.

Earlier in the first half, the visiting team was left fuming after having an opening goal scored by forward Rodrigo Moreno ruled out following a VAR review. Left-back Jose Gaya was booked for dissent after the incident as all the Valencia players were shocked by the decision.

Meanwhile, Benzema fired into the bottom corner to give Real the lead on the hour mark after an inspired piece of play by Eden Hazard, who fashioned a one-two with Luka Modric before sliding to the ground to nudge the ball into the path of the French striker running beside him.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | Real Madrid 3 - 0 Valencia highlights: Benzema bags a brace, Asensio scores on La Liga return

Marco Asensio scored with his first touch since injuring his knee 11 months ago to double Real's lead in the 74th minute before Benzema rounded off the win with a jaw-dropping volley which he set up by flicking the ball from one foot to the other.

Valencia looked to have taken the lead when Rodrigo scored in the 20th minute but long after the players had celebrated the goal it was chalked off for offside against Maxi Gomez, even though the striker had not touched the ball.

Zinedine Zidane's Real side is now second in the standings with 62 points from 29 games, two behind Barca. On the other hand, Valencia stays eighth with 43 points, one behind Villarreal which occupies the last European slot.