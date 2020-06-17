Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Barcelona stays top with sluggish win over Leganes Ansu Fati (42') and Lionel Messi (69') scored on the night as Barcelona clinched a 2-0 victory at Camp Nou against a spirited bottom-placed Leganes. Reuters 17 June, 2020 03:46 IST Barcelona extends its unbeaten streak at home to 39 games. (34 wins and 5 draws) - TWITTER (@FCBarcelona) Reuters 17 June, 2020 03:46 IST Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi were on target as the side beat bottom club Leganes 2-0 at an empty Camp Nou on Tuesday to maintain its perfect start since the season resumed after its three-month hiatus.La Liga leader Barca was far from its best and could have gone behind on two occasions before 17-year-old Fati put the side ahead in the 42nd minute, firing through the legs of a defender and into the bottom corner for his fifth league goal of the season.HIGHLIGHTS: Barca wins 2-0Messi doubled Quique Setien's side's advantage from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, almost immediately after Antoine Griezmann had a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.Barca leads the standings on 64 points after 29 games, five ahead of nearest challenger Real Madrid which is in action at home to Valencia on Thursday. Leganes meanwhile is bottom with 23 points. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos