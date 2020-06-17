La Liga: Barcelona stays top with sluggish win over Leganes

Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi were on target as the side beat bottom club Leganes 2-0 at an empty Camp Nou on Tuesday to maintain its perfect start since the season resumed after its three-month hiatus.

La Liga leader Barca was far from its best and could have gone behind on two occasions before 17-year-old Fati put the side ahead in the 42nd minute, firing through the legs of a defender and into the bottom corner for his fifth league goal of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS: Barca wins 2-0

Messi doubled Quique Setien's side's advantage from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, almost immediately after Antoine Griezmann had a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Barca leads the standings on 64 points after 29 games, five ahead of nearest challenger Real Madrid which is in action at home to Valencia on Thursday. Leganes meanwhile is bottom with 23 points.