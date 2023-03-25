Football

Reece James withdraws from England squad and returns to Chelsea

James, who missed the World Cup due to a knee injury, has also struggled with a hamstring injury. He played only five minutes of England’s 2-1 win over Italy after coming on as a late substitute.

Reuters
25 March, 2023 18:26 IST
25 March, 2023 18:26 IST
England’s defender Reece James attend a team training session. (FILE PHOTO)

England’s defender Reece James attend a team training session. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: PAUL ELLIS

James, who missed the World Cup due to a knee injury, has also struggled with a hamstring injury. He played only five minutes of England’s 2-1 win over Italy after coming on as a late substitute.

England’s Reece James has withdrawn from the squad ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Ukraine due to an injury and will return to Chelsea, the team said on Saturday.

James, who missed the World Cup due to a knee injury, has also struggled with a hamstring injury. He played only five minutes of England’s 2-1 win over Italy after coming on as a late substitute.

Also Read
England not winning Euro 2024 would be a failure, says Maguire

“The full-back has returned to Chelsea for assessment on an ongoing issue,” England said.

“No replacements are planned as Gareth Southgate’s squad, including the suspended Luke Shaw, continue their preparations at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground.”

Southgate had already seen Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount not report for international duty due to injuries.

England plays Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us