Football Football Roma offers free final tickets to fans who attended Bodo humiliation AS Roma is offering the 166 fans who were present at the 6-1 humiliating defeat by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the group stage free tickets for the Europa Conference League final, the Serie A club said. Reuters 06 May, 2022 17:50 IST A first-half header from Tammy Abraham gave Roma a 1-0 win over Leicester City on the night and a 2-1 victory on aggregate to send it through to the inaugural Europa Conference League final. - AP Reuters 06 May, 2022 17:50 IST AS Roma is offering the 166 fans who were present at the 6-1 humiliating defeat by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the group stage free tickets for the Europa Conference League final, the Serie A club said on Friday."The club decided to thank the 166 season ticket holders present at the 21 October match in the guest sector of the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo by granting them - free of charge - a ticket to the final," Roma said in a statement.READ | Mourinho lets the tears flow as Roma reaches Europa Conference League final In the third round of the group stage, Roma had become the first team managed by Jose Mourinho to concede six goals in a game.Roma will meet Feyenoord in Tirana on May 25 after beating Leicester City 1-0 on Thursday in its semi-final return leg, for a 2-1 aggregate victory.