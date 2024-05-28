Rummenigge says Kompany on verge of joining Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany has been chosen as the next Bayern Munich coach, but details on a contract still need to be ironed out, club supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Tuesday.

According to German tabloid Bild and English newspaper The Guardian, the 38-year-old Belgian has reached an agreement in principle with Bayern despite overseeing Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League last term.

Rummenigge told Sky Italia there are just a few details to be resolved before Kompany can join.

“Our sports director has chosen Kompany, it’s not official yet, there are just some final details to settle,” the 68-year-old former striker told Sky.

Rummenigge said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had helped them in their choice.

“He gave us a big helping hand. He had him as captain at City and he also followed him when he was at Burnley,” Rummenigge said.

Bayern agreed to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel in February after falling behind eventual champion Bayer Leverkusen in the title race.

Kompany has Bundesliga experience, having played at Hamburg before joining Manchester City.

He took the reins of Burnley in July 2022, taking it to the Premier League as second-division champion that season.

Kompany is the latest candidate in a long list linked to Bayern.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Austria manager Ralf Rangnick, all reportedly turned down Bayern’s interest.