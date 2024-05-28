MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rummenigge says Kompany on verge of joining Bayern Munich

Bayern agreed to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel in February after falling behind eventual champion Bayer Leverkusen in the title race.

Published : May 28, 2024 23:22 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Rummenigge said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had helped them in their choice.
Rummenigge said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had helped them in their choice. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rummenigge said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had helped them in their choice. | Photo Credit: AFP

Vincent Kompany has been chosen as the next Bayern Munich coach, but details on a contract still need to be ironed out, club supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Tuesday.

According to German tabloid Bild and English newspaper The Guardian, the 38-year-old Belgian has reached an agreement in principle with Bayern despite overseeing Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League last term.

Rummenigge told Sky Italia there are just a few details to be resolved before Kompany can join.

“Our sports director has chosen Kompany, it’s not official yet, there are just some final details to settle,” the 68-year-old former striker told Sky.

ALSO READ: Champions League Final: Dortmund ready to snap Real’s perfect run, says Terzic

Rummenigge said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had helped them in their choice.

“He gave us a big helping hand. He had him as captain at City and he also followed him when he was at Burnley,” Rummenigge said.

Bayern agreed to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel in February after falling behind eventual champion Bayer Leverkusen in the title race.

Kompany has Bundesliga experience, having played at Hamburg before joining Manchester City.

He took the reins of Burnley in July 2022, taking it to the Premier League as second-division champion that season.

Kompany is the latest candidate in a long list linked to Bayern.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Austria manager Ralf Rangnick, all reportedly turned down Bayern’s interest.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge /

Vincent Kompany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK, 3rd T20: Why is start of England vs Pakistan delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rummenigge says Kompany on verge of joining Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  3. I am so privileged, to take not just me but India to Hall of Fame, says Leander Paes
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Singapore Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag suffer shock defeat in opening round
    PTI
  5. Boxing World qualifiers: Nishant Dev outclasses Otgonbaatar in two minutes, Abhinash Jamwal loses close bout
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rummenigge says Kompany on verge of joining Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  2. Injury rules Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen out of key World Cup qualifiers
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Czech Republic announces squad; Soucek named captain
    AP
  4. EURO 2024: Serbia names final 26-man squad for European Championship
    Reuters
  5. De Bruyne to lead Belgium squad at EURO 2024 with unretired Witsel
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs PAK, 3rd T20: Why is start of England vs Pakistan delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rummenigge says Kompany on verge of joining Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  3. I am so privileged, to take not just me but India to Hall of Fame, says Leander Paes
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Singapore Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag suffer shock defeat in opening round
    PTI
  5. Boxing World qualifiers: Nishant Dev outclasses Otgonbaatar in two minutes, Abhinash Jamwal loses close bout
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment