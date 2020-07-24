Football Football Scottish club St Mirren reports seven positive COVID-19 tests St Mirren has reported seven positive COVID-19 tests which has prompted the Scottish FA to order top-flight clubs to return to twice-weekly testing. Reuters 24 July, 2020 09:43 IST Scottish Premiership club St Mirren has reported seven positive coronavirus tests (Representative image). - getty images Reuters 24 July, 2020 09:43 IST Scottish Premier League club St Mirren has reported seven positive COVID-19 tests which has prompted the Scottish FA (SFA) to order top-flight clubs to return to twice-weekly testing.The SFA said in a statement that it had been informed of the tests on Thursday and relayed the information to the Scottish government. St Mirren's friendly against St Johnstone on Saturday has been cancelled.READ | Unai Emery to coach Spanish club Villarreal for three seasons The BBC reported that the tests were all among coaches and backroom staff and no players were involved.“In light of this and other recent events, the Joint Response Group hereby notifies Scottish Premiership clubs that with immediate effect they must revert to twice-weekly testing protocols until further notice,” said the SFA statement.Teams have been tested once a week since July 8.The last Scottish season was called off because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the new season is due to start on August 1 when St Mirren is scheduled to host Livingston. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos