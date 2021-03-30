Football Football WATCH: Sergio Aguero's sublime Premier League title-winning goal Sergio Aguero, who is Manchester City’s record scorer, will leave the club after 10 years when his contract expires at the end of the season. Team Sportstar 30 March, 2021 19:35 IST Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner against Queens Parks Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 Premier league season clinched Manchester City's first league title in 44 years. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 30 March, 2021 19:35 IST Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s record scorer, will leave the Premier League club after 10 years when his contract expires at the end of the season.The 32-year-old Argentina striker has 257 goals for City, the most famous being his stoppage-time winner against Queens Parks Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season that clinched the team its first league title in 44 years.Here's a throwback to that stunning goal: Aguero, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011, scored at least 28 goals in all competitions in six straight seasons for City and will go down as one of the greatest strikers to have played in the Premier League. He is the league's highest-scoring overseas player. His haul of 181 puts him fourth on the all-time scoring list, behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187). Aguero also has a Premier League-high 12 hat tricks. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.