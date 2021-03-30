WATCH: Sergio Aguero's sublime Premier League title-winning goal

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City’s record scorer, will leave the Premier League club after 10 years when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Argentina striker has 257 goals for City, the most famous being his stoppage-time winner against Queens Parks Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season that clinched the team its first league title in 44 years.

Here's a throwback to that stunning goal:

Aguero, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011, scored at least 28 goals in all competitions in six straight seasons for City and will go down as one of the greatest strikers to have played in the Premier League. He is the league's highest-scoring overseas player. His haul of 181 puts him fourth on the all-time scoring list, behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187). Aguero also has a Premier League-high 12 hat tricks.