Serie A: Shomurodov aims for silverware with Roma move, Sirigu joins Genoa

Eldor Shomurodov set his sights on silverware after the Uzbekistani striker completed a move to AS Roma from Genoa on Monday.

The 26-year-old signed a five-year deal with the capital club after joining for an initial 17.5 million euro ($20.80 million) fee.

The deal includes further performance-related clauses, and Genoa retains the right to a percentage of the profit from a future sale.

"I would like to help my team to win trophies. To overcome challenges too. I will do everything I can in that regard. I want to do my very best and keep improving," Shomurodov told the Roma website.

Shomurodov, who scored eight goals in his debut Serie A campaign last season, is only the second player from Uzbekistan to play in Serie A after Ilyos Zeytulayev at Reggina from 2004-2006.

"I am incredibly proud to represent my country. I know how much people support me. I knew this when I moved to Genoa too. They cheered me on and I could tell," he said.

"Their support will be even stronger now as I will be playing for such a big club. It really is a huge honour."

Sirigu joins Genoa on free transfer from Torino

Genoa has completed the signing of Italy international goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu on a free transfer from Torino, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain player was part of the Azzurri’s victorious squad at Euro 2020, making one appearance from the bench in the 1-0 group-stage win over Wales.

"As well as victory at Euro 2020, Sirigu has won Ligue 1 four times, five French Super Cups, three French League Cups, two French Cups, a silver medal at Euro 2012 and a bronze at the 2013 Confederations Cup. He was named best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 twice," Genoa said in a statement.

Italian media reported that Sirigu has signed on for one year with the option of a second.

Sirigu, who left Torino after four years in Turin, will take over at Genoa from Mattia Perin who has returned to Juventus after his loan spell ended.