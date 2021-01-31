Lazio revival continues with win at Atalanta

Lazio secured its fifth win in a row with a 3-1 victory at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday which moved Simone Inzaghi's side to fifth in the standings.

Adam Marusic got the visitor off to a perfect start with a fine solo goal inside three minutes, before Joaquin Correa latched on to Ciro Immobile's header and fired home in the 51st minute to put Lazio on course for a comfortable win.

Looking to make amends for its midweek Coppa Italia defeat by Atalanta in Bergamo, Lazio had chances to make it three before Mario Pasalic got the host back in the match with 11 minutes to go.

However, substitute Vedat Muriqi made sure of the win three minutes later as Lazio moved level on 37 points with fourth-placed AS Roma, which plays Hellas Verona later on Sunday.