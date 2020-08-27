Football Football Several Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19: reports Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training. Reuters 27 August, 2020 15:56 IST Chelsea, which finished fourth last season, kicks off its campaign against Brighton on Sept 14. - Getty Images Reuters 27 August, 2020 15:56 IST Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media.The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training. UEFA to allow fans to attend Super Cup in Budapest Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.Frank Lampard's side, which finished fourth last season, kicks off its campaign against Brighton on Sept 14. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos