Football

Several Chelsea players test positive for COVID-19: reports

Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.

Reuters
27 August, 2020 15:56 IST

Chelsea, which finished fourth last season, kicks off its campaign against Brighton on Sept 14.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
27 August, 2020 15:56 IST

Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media.

The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.

UEFA to allow fans to attend Super Cup in Budapest  

Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said.

Frank Lampard's side, which finished fourth last season, kicks off its campaign against Brighton on Sept 14.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Captain Cool Special

  Dugout videos

 Related