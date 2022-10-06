Football

Sevilla sacks coach Lopetegui after Dortmund thrashing

Sevilla sacked coach Julen Lopetegui after a 4-1 home thrashing by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

AFP
06 October, 2022 03:15 IST
06 October, 2022 03:15 IST
Julen Lopetegui reacts after the Champions League loss against Dortmund.

Julen Lopetegui reacts after the Champions League loss against Dortmund. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sevilla sacked coach Julen Lopetegui after a 4-1 home thrashing by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Sevilla sacked coach Julen Lopetegui after a 4-1 home thrashing by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, the club announced in a statement.

Some fans applauded Lopetegui at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and directed their anger at the board, with the club sinking to 17th in La Liga after a dire run of form.

Also Read
Champions League: Dortmund runs riot in first half for 4-1 victory against Sevilla; Juventus gets first win

Julen took to the Sevilla FC dugout on 170 occasions: 121 LaLiga matches, 15 in the Copa del Rey, 16 in the Europa League, 17 in the Champions League and one in the UEFA Super Cup.

This makes him the coach with the fifth most official matches in Sevilla’s history behind Joaquín Caparrós, Unai Emery, Manolo Cardo and Ramón Encinas.

Lopetegui is likely to take up the vacant coaching job at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, which recently sacked its head coach Bruno Lage.

Sevilla FC have offered Julen Lopetegui the option of a public farewell at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us