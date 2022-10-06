Sevilla sacks coach Lopetegui after Dortmund thrashing

Sevilla sacked coach Julen Lopetegui after a 4-1 home thrashing by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, the club announced in a statement.

Some fans applauded Lopetegui at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and directed their anger at the board, with the club sinking to 17th in La Liga after a dire run of form.

Julen took to the Sevilla FC dugout on 170 occasions: 121 LaLiga matches, 15 in the Copa del Rey, 16 in the Europa League, 17 in the Champions League and one in the UEFA Super Cup.

This makes him the coach with the fifth most official matches in Sevilla’s history behind Joaquín Caparrós, Unai Emery, Manolo Cardo and Ramón Encinas.

Lopetegui is likely to take up the vacant coaching job at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, which recently sacked its head coach Bruno Lage.

Sevilla FC have offered Julen Lopetegui the option of a public farewell at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.