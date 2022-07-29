Football

Shyam Thapa conferred the Mohun Bagan Ratna

Shyam Thapa switched from East Bengal to Mohun Bagan in 1977 and went on to score an iconic bicycle kick goal against his former side the next year.

Amitabha Das Sharma
KOLKATA 29 July, 2022 21:04 IST
Legendary footballer Shyam Thapa receives Mohun Bagan Ratna.

Legendary footballer Shyam Thapa receives Mohun Bagan Ratna. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Shyam Thapa, one of the best Indian forwards to have played for the country, was conferred the Mohun Bagan Ratna, the club's highest honour, in a glittering function held at the Club on Friday.

Thapa, who is hailed as one of the best attackers to have played for the side by the Mohun Bagan fans, received the honour at the Club’s foundation day ceremony which is celebrated on the day the club won the historic IFA Shield in 1911.

Shyam Thapa’s scissor kick which clinched the issue in Mohun Bagan’s favour, during the Calcutta senior division football match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on August 06. 1978.

Shyam Thapa’s scissor kick which clinched the issue in Mohun Bagan’s favour, during the Calcutta senior division football match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on August 06. 1978. | Photo Credit: MONOJIT CHANDA

Thapa, who switched to Mohun Bagan from East Bengal in 1977 after signing a record contract deal, soon became a star in the green-and-maroon jersey. His claim to fame was the famous bicycle kick that he scored against traditional rival East Bengal in August 1978.

He was with Mohun Bagan for seven consecutive years and helped the side win a host of national and local titles. Thapa is also remembered for scoring a goal against the New York Cosmos, spearheaded by the king of football Pele, in an exhibition match in 1977 at the Eden Gardens. Mohun Bagan drew the match 2-2.

“I am extremely thankful to the Mohun Bagan supporters and officials for conferring me the highest honour of the club. I spent seven memorable years with the club and had the fortune of being a part of an extremely talented team that won many trophies and titles across the country,” Thapa said while accepting the medallion and a cash reward from the club secretary Debasish Dutta.

The other awardees:
Best Footballer (2021-22) - Liston Colaco; Best Forward (2021-22) - Kiyan Nassiri; Best Sports Official – V.C. Praveen (Gokulam Kerala FC); Best Cricketer - Prinann Dutta; Best athlete - Lifetime Achievement - Balai Dey.

