South Korea to host Asian Champions League knockout matches

The South Korean city of Jeonju will host the two quarterfinals and the semifinal of the eastern half of the Asian Champions League in October, the Asian Football Confederation announced on Friday.

The matches will be held on a centralised basis rather than as home and away legs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the quarterfinals to be played on October 17. The semifinal will be three days later.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF THE TOKYO GAMES

The quarterfinal line-up will be determined in mid-September, when the round-of-16 matches will be played as one-off ties.

Reigning champion Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea takes on Japan's Kawasaki Frontale and Daegu FC meets Nagoya Grampus on September 14 in the round of 16.

ALSO READ - Lalawmpuia Ralte set to join Sudeva FC

Two-time winner Jeonbuk Motors plays BG Pathum United from Thailand the following day as Japan's Cerezo Osaka and Pohang Steelers from South Korea also meet.

The winners of the eastern semifinal will take on the team that emerges from the semifinals in the west of the continent. The host for those matches, which will also be played on a centralised basis, has yet to be announced.

Group matches in this edition of the Asian Champions League were also played on a centralised basis, with Thailand and Uzbekistan hosting games in the east and India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates the venues used in the west.