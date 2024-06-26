MagazineBuy Print

Spain football squad for Paris Olympics: Yamal, Williams and Pedri not included

The trio is younger than 23 but is playing with Spain at the European Championship in Germany and will get some time off after that tournament ends.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 19:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez (R) attend a training session at the team’s base camp in Donaueschingen.
Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez (R) attend a training session at the team’s base camp in Donaueschingen. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez (R) attend a training session at the team’s base camp in Donaueschingen. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Pedri have not been included in Spain’s Olympic football squad for next month’s Paris Games despite being young enough to make the team.

The trio is younger than 23 but is playing with Spain at the European Championship in Germany and will get some time off after that tournament ends.

Fermín López and Álex Baena are the only two players who will do the double of Euros and Olympics. The Games tournament is played with under-23 squads but each nation can add three overage players.

Barcelona’s teenage defender Pau Cubarsí, who was not included in the Euro squad, made the Olympic team.

The three over-age players picked by Olympic coach Santi Denia in his 22-player list were 23-year-old Sergio Gómez of Manchester City, 24-year-old Abel Ruiz from Sporting Braga and 24-year-old Juan Miranda of Real Betis.

The players will report to training camp on July 1. Spain will debut on July 24 against Uzbekistan. It will then face the Dominican Republic and Egypt in Group C.

