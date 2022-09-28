Football

Subroto Cup: Jharkhand’s St. Patrick’s School wins U-17 girls title

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 28 September, 2022 22:09 IST
The Subroto Cup U-17 title-winning St. Patrick’s School girls pose for a photograph in Delhi on September 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Alpha Kandulina and Anita Dungdung scored three goals between them in guiding St. Patrick’s School, Gumla, Jharkhand, to a 3-1 victory over Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal, in the final of the 61st Subroto Cup under-17 girls football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium on Wednesday.

Anita put the Gumla team ahead in the fifth minute. TH Remi equalised in the 52nd minute. Thereafter, Alpha Kandulna clinched the trophy for the Jharkhand team with a double strike in the space of three minutes.

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force, presented the trophies. Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik inspired the girls by congratulating them on playing football well and hoped that more girls would get opportunities and play sports.

Nandeshwori Devi of Wangoi School was adjudged the ‘best player’ of the tournament. Jyotsna Bara (best goalkeeper), Ronibala Devi (best coach) won the other individual awards. Riverside National School, Madhya Pradesh, won the ‘fair play’ trophy.

The results (final)
St. Patrick’s School, Gumla, 3 (Alpha Kandulna 2, Anita Dungdung) bt Wengoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal, 1 (TH Remi).

