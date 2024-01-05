MagazineBuy Print

‘No way the lads’: Sunderland sorry as bar gets Newcastle makeover

With tensions already running high ahead of the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016, Sunderland fans were quick to slam their club for the bizarre misjudgement.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 10:55 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sunderland supporters and fans are upset after the club’s stadium was redecorated with Newcastle colours ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup match.
infoIcon

Sunderland has apologised to furious fans after a bar at its Stadium of Light was redecorated with Newcastle United colours ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash between the bitter rivals.

Photos emerged on social media on Thursday of new signs in the ‘Black Cats Bar’ showing how it had been redecorated to welcome the corporate hospitality section of Newcastle’s support.

One said “Keep the Black and White Flying High” and “We are United”, while Sunderland’s motto “Ha’way the lads” in red, was replaced with the Newcastle battle cry, “Howay the lads” in black.

With tensions already running high ahead of the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016, Sunderland fans were quick to slam their club for the bizarre misjudgement.

The Championship side’s owners responded to the criticism by releasing an apologetic statement and promising to remove the Newcastle branding before the third-round tie.

“Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgement was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon,” the statement said.

“We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the Club’s Ownership Group and Board of Directors, who have requested an immediate review be undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.

“A direct decision has also been taken by the ownership group and board of directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner.”

Around 6,000 Newcastle fans will be taken to the Stadium of Light on buses in a police convoy, then given their tickets to the match, in a bid to avoid the violent scenes that have marred previous encounters.

Newcastle haven’t beaten Sunderland since 2011, with Sunderland winning six of the last seven meetings.

