The BEST FIFA Awards (W): Williamson, Hegerberg, Putellas among best player nominees

Ada Hegerberg, Ballon D’Or Winner Alexia Putellas and two-time Women’s Super League winner Vivianne Miedema are among the favourites to win the best player award.

Team Sportstar
12 January, 2023 23:03 IST
Champions League winner Ada Hegerberg, Euro 2022 winner Leah Williamson and Ballon D’Or Winner Alexia Putellas are among the favourites to win the best player award.

Champions League winner Ada Hegerberg, Euro 2022 winner Leah Williamson and Ballon D'Or Winner Alexia Putellas are among the favourites to win the best player award.

Ada Hegerberg, Ballon D’Or Winner Alexia Putellas and two-time Women’s Super League winner Vivianne Miedema are among the favourites to win the best player award.

Multiple members of the England squad made to the nominee list for the FIFA The Best Awards for Women after winning the European Championship against Germany last year.

Three players from that team, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Kiera Walsh have been nominated for the best player award. Ada Hegerberg, Ballon D’Or Winner Alexia Putellas and two-time Women’s Super League winner Vivianne Miedema are among the favourites to win the same.

Here is the entire list of players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

  • ⦿ Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)
  • ⦿ Debinha (Brazil / North Carolina Courage)
  • ⦿ Jessie Fleming (Canada / Chelsea FC Women)
  • ⦿ Ada Hegerberg (Norway / Olympique Lyonnais)
  • ⦿ Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)
  • ⦿ Beth Mead (England / Arsenal WFC)
  • ⦿ Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)
  • ⦿ Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)
  • ⦿ Lena Oberdorf (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)
  • ⦿ Alexandra Popp (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)
  • ⦿ Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)
  • ⦿ Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)
  • ⦿ Keira Walsh (England / Manchester City WFC / FC Barcelona)
  • ⦿ Leah Williamson (England / Arsenal WFC)

Wiegman in race for best coach

Sarina Wiegman became the first women’s team manager to win silverware with The Lionesses. She also became the first manager to win the European Championship with two different sides, Netherlands (2017) and England (2022).

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England lifts the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 winner’s Trophy after beating Germany in the final.

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England lifts the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 winner's Trophy after beating Germany in the final.

The Dutch mastermind, therefore, is among the favourites to win the best coach award. Sonia Bompastor, who guided her side to UEFA Women’s Champions League victory against Barcelona is another favourite in the shortlist.

Full list for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees:

  • ⦿ Sonia Bompastor (France / Olympique Lyonnais)
  • ⦿ Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)
  • ⦿ Bev Priestman (England / Canadian National Team)
  • ⦿ Pia Sundhage (Sweden / Brazilian National Team)
  • ⦿ Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany / German National Team)
  • ⦿ Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / English National Team)

