Three football training centres come up in Bhubaneswar

Published : Jun 01, 2023 16:37 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Aerial view of the football training centres in Bhubaneswar
infoIcon

Aerial view of the football training centres in Bhubaneswar | Photo Credit: Twitter @IndianFootball

In a major boost to state’s football infrastructure, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated three state-of-art training Centres in Bhubaneswar ahead of the upcoming Intercontinental Cup.

Developed at a cost of Rs 90 lakh, the three centres -- Odisha Football Academy, Bhubaneswar Football Academy and Capital Arena Football -- features a total of six FIFA certified pitches.

They also have five natural and one synthetic football ground, LED flood lights, players changing room, gallery, coach room, among other amenities.

The three centres are situated at the heart of the city and are in close vicinity to each other thus giving an added advantage to players and multiple teams to train simultaneously, especially during tournaments.

The three centres will be training ground for National U-16 and U-19 National team, Odisha FC’s (Men, Women and Youth) and all state teams (both men and women).

Training sessions of U-13, U-15, and U-18 state academies will also be held here.

The centres will also be venue for State Leagues including FAO League, Odisha Women’s League, School Leagues and tournaments, local leagues thus promoting an all-round conducive environment for the growth and popularity of football.

Odisha CM Patnaik said the training centres will act as a hub for football training in the country.

“It is a great pleasure and pride to inaugurate the Odisha Football Academy, the Bhubaneswar Football Academy, and the Capital Football Arena,” Patnaik stated in a release.

“I believe that these new facilities will not only encourage the youth to pursue their passion for football but also serve as a hub for Football training in the country. These sports infrastructures mark a significant milestone in the development of football in Odisha. They will provide world class training ground for football. With their launch, we aim to strengthen the football ecosystem and provide a nurturing environment for aspiring footballers to grow and flourish. These facilities are equipped with top-notch facilities ensuring that athletes receive the best training and support to enhance their skills,” he added.

The referee and coaches education programmes will also be conducted here periodically.

Girls football academy in Kendrapara

The Odisha CM further announced that Girls football academy with artificial turf will be constructed at Aul in Kendrapara district.

Recently, secretary to CM VK Pandian had visited Aul and had discussed with football players in this regard.

There is a lot of passion for football in the state hence grassroots level training programme will be introduced for 6-12 years old kids at the three academies to encourage young kids from the state to take up football.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

