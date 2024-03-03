MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India climbs to top spot in WTC standings after Australia beats New Zealand

With five wins, two losses and one draw, India has 62 points in 8 matches, while the Black Caps have 36 from five matches (three wins, two losses) and have a point-percentage of 60.00.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 12:05 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India batsmen Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel celebrate after winning the fouth Test match between India and England.
India batsmen Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel celebrate after winning the fouth Test match between India and England. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India batsmen Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel celebrate after winning the fouth Test match between India and England. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Two-time finalists India jumped to the top of the World Test Championship standings, replacing New Zealand in the latest rankings issued on Sunday.

India, which defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, replaced the Kiwis with a stronger points percentage of 64.58.

With five wins, two losses and one draw, India has 62 points in 8 matches, while the Black Caps have 36 from five matches (three wins, two losses) and have a point-percentage of 60.00.

Before the start of the Wellington Test, New Zealand was sitting at the top of the table with 36 points in four games and a points percentage of 75.

But following their massive 172-run defeat, the 2021 WTC champions lost the top spot, slipping to the No 2 position with a points percentage of 60.

Third-placed Australia has closed on the gap after the Wellington Test, gaining 12 crucial points as it now has 78 points from 11 matches (seven wins, three losses and one draw).

Its points percentage has also increased from 55 to 59.09.

The 2023 champion has the opportunity to surpass New Zealand and move up to the second spot if it wins the second and final Test at Christchurch from March 8.

ALSO READ | James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

India, meanwhile, takes on England in the final match of the five-Test series in Dharamsala from March 7.

Australia can climb to the top spot if England beat India in the Dharamsala Test.

Related Topics

WTC /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. De Minaur sinks Ruud to retain Mexican Open crown
    Reuters
  2. India climbs to top spot in WTC standings after Australia beats New Zealand
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: Sai Kishore picks fifer vs Mumbai; Yash Thakur removes Gawali, Venkatesh vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his record as the NBA’s scoring leader
    AP
  5. Meet Max Dehning, javelin’s youngest member of the 90m club
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India climbs to top spot in WTC standings after Australia beats New Zealand
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: Sai Kishore picks fifer vs Mumbai; Yash Thakur removes Gawali, Venkatesh vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Lyon masterclass leads Australia to 172-run win against New Zealand
    AP
  4. Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20I series: Jaker Ali recalled, uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam ruled out due to injury
    AFP
  5. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test - Day 3: New Zealand needs 258 to win first Test against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. De Minaur sinks Ruud to retain Mexican Open crown
    Reuters
  2. India climbs to top spot in WTC standings after Australia beats New Zealand
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: Sai Kishore picks fifer vs Mumbai; Yash Thakur removes Gawali, Venkatesh vs MP
    Team Sportstar
  4. LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his record as the NBA’s scoring leader
    AP
  5. Meet Max Dehning, javelin’s youngest member of the 90m club
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment