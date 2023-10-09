MagazineBuy Print

Brazil’s former FIFA World Cup coach Tite to coach Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A

Brazil won the 2019 Copa America under Tite’s guidance. The 62-year-old’s appointment comes two weeks after Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli’s sacking.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 23:34 IST , Rio de Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s former World Cup,Tite during the FIFA World Cup in 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Former Brazil coach Tite will take over at Flamengo nearly a year after leaving the national side, the Rio de Janeiro club confirmed on Monday.

“We had frank, direct discussions and they ended in an excellent way,” club vice-president Marcos Braz told Globoesporte, adding that the official presentation would take place on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old’s appointment comes two weeks after Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli’s sacking.

ALSO READ | Qatar to welcome India football fans for AFC Asian Cup 2024

Tite bowed out as Brazil coach last December after the favourite was dumped out of the 2022 World Cup in the quarterfinals by Croatia.

He was in charge of the Selecao for six years, overseeing 81 matches, with a record of 60 wins, 15 draws and only six defeats.

Brazil won the 2019 Copa America under his guidance, but was also eliminated in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals by Belgium.

Flamengo sacked Sampaoli at the end of September, just five months after his arrival.

The former Marseille coach paid for the club’s last-16 exit in the Copa Libertadores, followed by a defeat in the Brazilian Cup final.

The seven-time Brazilian champion, whose most recent league title was in 2020, is currently fifth in the Brazilian league, 11 points behind leaders Botafogo.

