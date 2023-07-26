MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis surrenders on US insider trading charges; pilots charged

Two of Lewis’ pilots were also charged with insider trading securities fraud. They reaped millions of dollars in illegal profit from Lewis’ tips, prosecutors said.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 20:16 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Lewis’ lawyer David Zornow said prosecutors “made an egregious error” in charging Lewis, 86, and said his client had come to the United States voluntarily to defend himself against the charges.
FILE PHOTO: Lewis’ lawyer David Zornow said prosecutors “made an egregious error” in charging Lewis, 86, and said his client had come to the United States voluntarily to defend himself against the charges. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lewis’ lawyer David Zornow said prosecutors “made an egregious error” in charging Lewis, 86, and said his client had come to the United States voluntarily to defend himself against the charges. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

British billionaire Joe Lewis has surrendered to U.S. authorities in Manhattan and is expected to appear in court later on Wednesday to face insider trading charges, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan said.

Federal prosecutors accused Lewis, whose family trust controls a majority of the Tottenham Hotspur, with orchestrating a “brazen” insider trading scheme by passing tips about companies in which he invested to friends, personal assistants, private pilots and romantic partners.

Two of Lewis’ pilots, Patrick O’Connor and Bryan Waugh, were also charged with insider trading securities fraud. They reaped millions of dollars in illegal profit from Lewis’ tips, prosecutors said.

Lewis’ lawyer David Zornow said prosecutors “made an egregious error” in charging Lewis, 86, and said his client had come to the United States voluntarily to defend himself against the charges.

RELATED: Son says he would rather play for Spurs than move to Saudi club

Lawyers for O’Connor and Waugh did not immediately respond to requests for comment. They have both also been arrested, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that in 2019 Lewis lent each pilot $500,000 and encouraged them to buy stock in oncology company Mirati Therapeutics before it released favorable clinical results. O’Connor texted a friend that he thought “the Boss has inside info,” according to the indictment.

After Mirati announced the positive results, its share price increased 16.7% in one day, and both pilots repaid Lewis for his loans.

Separately on Wednesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil insider trading case against Lewis O’Connor, Waugh and Lewis’ then-girlfriend Carolyn Carter.

A lawyer for Carter, who is not facing criminal charges, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada finds its feet in a 2-1 win over gutsy Ireland
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham owner Joe Lewis surrenders on US insider trading charges; pilots charged
    Reuters
  3. Deodhar Trophy Highlights: East beats North East by 8 wickets, Easwaran scores 100, South and North win
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS: Cummins adamant Ashes ‘not done’ yet for Australia
    AFP
  5. Deodhar Trophy: Prabhsimran, Rana script North’s win over Central
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tottenham owner Joe Lewis surrenders on US insider trading charges; pilots charged
    Reuters
  2. Laporte, McAtee score as Man City beats Bayern Munich in Tokyo friendly
    AFP
  3. Bayern Munich confirms talks around Sadio Mane’s move to Saudi Arabia
    AFP
  4. Wrexham striker Mullin punctures lung in pre-season win over Man Utd
    Reuters
  5. UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada finds its feet in a 2-1 win over gutsy Ireland
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham owner Joe Lewis surrenders on US insider trading charges; pilots charged
    Reuters
  3. Deodhar Trophy Highlights: East beats North East by 8 wickets, Easwaran scores 100, South and North win
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS: Cummins adamant Ashes ‘not done’ yet for Australia
    AFP
  5. Deodhar Trophy: Prabhsimran, Rana script North’s win over Central
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment