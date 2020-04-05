Transfer rumours: Neymar prepares for Barcelona return

Neymar is reportedly preparing for a return to Barcelona as Paris Saint-Germain accept the star's exit is "inevitable."

The Brazil international arrived at PSG from Barca in 2017 but has regularly been linked with a move back to Camp Nou. Speculation over Neymar's future continues and he seems to be nearing a Barcelona return.

Neymar is preparing for a Barcelona return and PSG is getting a strategy ready to sell the 28-year-old as it is 'inevitable' he will move on, according to Sport. Neymar spent four seasons at Barca before a world-record EUR 222 million move to PSG.

The forward scored 18 goals in 22 games for PSG before this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ROUND-UP

- Jadon Sancho is linked with a Premier League move this close season. But The Sun reports the Borussia Dortmund star is ready to reject Manchester United if it fails to secure a spot in the Champions League. United was fifth in the Premier League when the season was suspended.

- Mauro Icardi's future remains uncertain. Corriere dello Sport reports Icardi will leave PSG, where he is on loan from Inter, at the end of the season and Juventus is once again interested.

- With Manchester United again seemingly interested in Matthijs de Ligt, a swap deal could be on the cards. The Sun reports United is ready to swap Paul Pogba – who has been linked with a return to Juventus – for defender De Ligt.

- It may not be the only swap deal involving a Manchester club and Juventus. The Sun says Juventus is ready to offer Douglas Costa to Manchester City in a bid to land Gabriel Jesus.

- Ivan Rakitic appears likely to leave Barcelona. Marca reports Atletico Madrid wants the midfielder, while Sport reports Barcelona is unaware of its rivals' interest in the Croatia international.

- Barcelona was reportedly prepared to use Junior Firpo in a deal to sign Inter star Lautaro Martinez, but the left-back could head elsewhere. Sport reports Napoli is the most recent club to contact Barca over Junior's availability.