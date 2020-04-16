Transfer Rumours: Sane in Bayern Munich talks, Madrid eyes Aubameyang

Leroy Sane's move to Bayern Munich appears back on, while Real Madrid is chasing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sane was linked with a switch to Bayern last close-season but ended up staying at Manchester City. It appears that move could be back on, while Madrid is maintaining interest in Arsenal star Aubameyang.

TOP STORY – SANE IN FRESH BAYERN TALKS

Sane's new agent is in fresh talks with Bayern Munich, according to The Sun.

The Germany attacker was the subject of transfer speculation last before the 2019-20 campaign, but then suffered a serious knee injury in August.

Bild reported on Tuesday that Sane believes he could win the Champions League with Bayern.

ROUND-UP

- Real Madrid is interested in Arsenal's Aubameyang, according to Sport. The report says Barcelona is also keen to land the forward if it cannot sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

- La Liga's 'big two' also reportedly want N'Golo Kante. However, Goal reports the midfielder wants to stay at Chelsea unless he is forced out.

- With Diego Costa's future uncertain, Atletico Madrid may be looking for a forward. AS report Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, who is contracted until 2022, is on the list of possible reinforcements for Los Colchoneros.

- Chris Smalling appears likely to return to Manchester United from his loan spell at Roma. Calciomercato believe the Serie A club is already looking at alternatives, with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen – out of contract at season's end – being considered.

- Olivier Giroud, another player out of contract at the end of the season, seems set to leave Chelsea. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the striker is looking for a three-year deal from Inter, which is said to be interested in January. The report suggests Inter could offer the Frenchman a two-year contract with a club option for a third.

- Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana and Borussia Dortmund attacker Mario Gotze are set to become free agents. Calciomercato reports AC Milan is unconvinced by Lallana and unwilling to sign Gotze due to his high wages.