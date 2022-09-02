Top spenders in the Summer Transfer Window in Top-5 European leagues

Premier League sides dominate the list of top-spending clubs in Europe. With the transfer market slowly returning to pre-covid standards, clubs have begun to spend heftily on players.

Here are the biggest spenders from the Top-five European leagues.

Chelsea - £275 million

Chelsea, under its new ownership, went all out in the transfer window to mount a challenge for the Premier League title. Leicester defender Wesley Fofana was its costliest signing, coming in at £75m. Spanish wingback Marc Cucurella was another costly signing with Brighton gaining a reported £58.77m from his sale.

The highlight signing though was Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £50.58m. Having dominated English football alongside Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping the English forward will help his side get back to the top of Premier League.

The London side also signed experienced defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34.20m. The Blue also made two big-ticket signings on the deadline day - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona and Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

Other signings - Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for £16.20m; Gabriel Slonina from Chicago for £8.18m.

Manchester United - £ 194 million

Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window as the manager of Manchester United has been an eventful one. Two of his biggest moves have been to bring two of his former Ajax wards - Lisandro Martinez(£51.6m) and Antony(£85m) - in. Another crucial signing was Brazilian midfield enforcer Casemiro from Real Madrid for £63.6m.

Other Signings - Tyrell Malacia (£13.5m, Feyenoord), Christian Eriksen (free, Brentford), Martin Dubravka (Loan, Newcastle)

West Ham United - £ 162 million

West Ham United’s rebuild entered its most ambitious phase with some big-money signings. The most prominent of them being the signings of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta (£37m) from Milan and forward Gianluca Scamanca (£31m) from Sassuolo.

Along with these acquisitions, the Hammers has also succeeded in retaining most of its exciting talents, including Declan Rice, going into the new season.

Other signings - Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet, Emerson, Thilo Kehrer, Flynn Downes, Alphonse Areola, Nathan Trott,

Nottingham Forest - £154 million

The newly-promoted Premier League side has splurged in the transfer window, with strong aspirations to stay afloat after getting back into the top-flight after a long gap. The costliest addition was that of 22-year-old English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for £42.5m.

The two-time European champion also added a few Premier League proven talents in the form of Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Neco Williams and Emmanuel Dennis. In addition, it also added Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi on loan to its squad.

Other signings - Ryan Hammond, Taiwo Awoniyi, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Wayne Hennessey, Brandon Aguilera, Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien, Orel Mangala, Cheikhou Kouyate, Remo Freuler, Hwang Ui-jo, Willy Boly.

Barcelona - £132 million

Barcelona’s aggressive approach in the transfer market surprised many, considering its financial struggle. But the Catalunyan side has secured the services of a handful of world-class talent.

The most important being the acquisition of striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for €45m. The Polish striker was joined by Brazilian winger Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United for €58m. On deadline day, Barca brought in two Spanish wingbacks - Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin - to shore up its defense,

Other signings - Jules Kounde from Sevilla for €50m; Pablo Torre from racing for €5m; Emre Emir from Kayserispor for €2m; Andreas Christensen from Chelsea for free; Franck Kessie from Milan for free; Alex Carbonell from Celta Vigo for free.