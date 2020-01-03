Football Transfers Transfers Benfica completes €20m Weigl capture from Dortmund Julian Weigl has completed his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Benfica, which has put a €100m release clause in his contract. Ryan Benson 03 January, 2020 07:48 IST Julian Weigl at BVB - Getty Images Ryan Benson 03 January, 2020 07:48 IST Benfica has completed the €20million signing of Julian Weigl from Borussia Dortmund on a four-and-a-half-year contract.The two clubs confirmed a fee had been agreed on December 31, with the deal now complete following Benfica's announcement to Portugal's Securities Market Commission.Weigl, 24, joined Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015 and initially settled well, spending most of his first three seasons in the starting XI. ❤ Welcome to your new home, @JuWeigl!#WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/cARIvOFBBi— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) January 2, 2020 During that time he was reported to have become a target for many of Europe's biggest clubs, with Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain said to have been enamoured of his eye-catching style of play and passing ability.He fell somewhat out of favour last season and, although he started 12 of Dortmund's 17 Bundesliga games this term, sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed Weigl asked to leave.The Germany international has signed on until 2024 and Benfica confirmed his contract contains a €100m release clause.Benfica sits top of the Primeira Liga with 39 points from 14 matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos