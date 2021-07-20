Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic completes a permanent move to FC Porto

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has sealed a permanent move to FC Porto after spending last season on loan at the Portuguese side, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the Serbia International was about 10.5 million pounds ($14.32 million).

Grujic was Jürgen Klopp's first signing as Liverpool manager in 2016, joining from Red Star Belgrade, and the 25-year-old made 14 appearances for the Anfield club in all competitions.

ALSO READ | Van Dijk looking 'really good' on return from injury, says Liverpool boss Klopp

He also had loan spells at Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin and was a regular in the Bundesliga side.

Before his loan move to Porto last season, Grujic featured twice in Liverpool's League Cup campaign and scored his only goal for the club in a 7-2 thrashing of Lincoln City.