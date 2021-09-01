Football Transfers Transfers Lyon signs Bayern Munich defender Boateng on a free transfer The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany has signed a two-year contract at the Ligue 1 side. Reuters 01 September, 2021 21:30 IST File Photo: Jerome Boateng spent 10 years at Bayern Munich after joining from Manchester City in 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies. - AP Reuters 01 September, 2021 21:30 IST Olympique Lyonnais has completed the signing of centre back Jerome Boateng on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, the French club said on Wednesday.The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany has signed a two-year contract at the Ligue 1 side. SOUND ON!@JeromeBoateng pic.twitter.com/ScGu8dPXkI— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL_English) September 1, 2021 The 32-year-old spent 10 years at Bayern after joining from Manchester City in 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies."I want to give my best for this club. I am looking forward to meeting my team mates. This is a quality squad with young players, to which I can bring my experience," said Boateng, who featured in 29 league games for Bayern last season.ALSO READ | La Liga president hits out at ‘unsustainable’ PSG spending"I had received other offers, but it was important for me to have a good feeling about the club where I signed and to have a project to join."Lyon, with a win and two draws from five games, is ninth in the Ligue 1 table. Read more stories on Transfers. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :