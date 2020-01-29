Manchester United agrees deal to sign Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United has agreed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, it was announced on Wednesday.

Fernandes' move to Old Trafford is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

Sporting posted a video on Twitter to say farewell to the 25-year-old Portugal international, who is said to have cost United an initial €55million (£46.5m) and a further €25m (£21.1m) in add-ons.

"Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them," read the caption on the clip Sporting uploaded. "Thank you, captain. Forever a Lion."

Speculation linking Fernandes with a move to Old Trafford had intensified in recent months, but the prospective deal looked to have fallen through last week due to United reportedly refusing to meet Sporting's asking price.

However, a fee has duly been agreed between the two clubs following talk of late interest from Barcelona.

Fernandes is set to become United's first signing of the transfer window and provides Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a much-needed boost in midfield, an area where he has found himself short of options amid injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.