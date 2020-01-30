Rumour Has It: Barcelona to tempt Chelsea with late Willian bid

The time might have come for Chelsea to cash in on one of its longest and most loyal servants. According to reports, La Liga giant Barcelona is eager to take winger Willian to Camp Nou before the January transfer window closes on Friday.

The experienced Brazilian has been with Chelsea since 2013, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

TOP STORY - BARCA WANTS WILLIAN

Barcelona will test Chelsea's resolve with a late €23.6million (£20m) offer for Willian, Sky Sports has reported.

The Blaugrana are said to be "long-term admirers" of the 31-year-old and hope to have him on board for the remainder of their title battle against Real Madrid. Willian could leave Stamford Bridge on a free at the end of June if Chelsea chooses not to cash in now.

Frank Lampard last month said contract talks were ongoing with the former Shakhtar Donetsk attacker, but he has not yet agreed a new deal.

ROUND-UP

- News of Barca's approach comes amid suggestions they have had an eye-watering €100m (£85m) offer for Richarlison rejected by Everton, rumours the Mirror indicates have been laughed off at Goodison Park.

- Chelsea, however, could be preparing its Willian replacement. According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League top-four aspirant is looking to sign 32-year-old Napoli forward Dries Mertens for a cut-price £6m fee.

- Barca, meanwhile, is trying to find a new home for Philippe Coutinho after learning Bayern Munich will not activate its €120m option to buy the on-loan playmaker, say Catalunya Radio.

- England international Danny Rose will spend the remainder of the season at Newcastle United after Tottenham accepted a £2m loan fee for the left-back, claim the Guardian.

- Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund must improve its bid from €22m to €30m to convince Serie A champion Juventus to part with midfielder Emre Can, claim CalcioMercato.