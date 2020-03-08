Rumour Has It: Man City could let Aguero leave at end of season

Manchester City could let Sergio Aguero leave at the end of the season, according to a report.

City was handed a two-season Champions League ban last month over Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches, although it is appealing the ruling.

However, that could lead to a big-name exit at the end of the campaign.

TOP STORY – MAN CITY COULD LET AGUERO LEAVE AT END OF SEASON

Manchester City is willing to let Aguero go if it fails to overturn the European ban, according to The Sun.

Read: Boban sacked by Milan as Gazidis begins suspected San Siro overhaul

The report says the 31-year-old Argentina forward would be allowed to leave if he indicated he wanted to do so despite being contracted until 2021.

Aguero is the Premier League club's all-time leading goalscorer and is enjoying another fine campaign, netting 23 times in 29 games.

ROUND-UP

- Luka Jovic has struggled at Real Madrid and could be set for a switch. AS reports Napoli is considering a move for the 22-year-old forward, who has scored just twice this season after joining Madrid for a reported €60million from Eintracht Frankfurt.

- Chelsea seems ready to move on from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Daily Express reports the Premier League club has been alerted to the potential availability of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is said to be weighing up his future at Barcelona. The Mirror reports Chelsea is monitoring Dean Henderson, who has impressed on loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United.

- Also at Stamford Bridge, The Mirror reports Tammy Abraham has rejected a contract offer from Chelsea. Abraham – who has 15 goals this season – has a deal until 2022 but reportedly wants fresh terms similar to the club's other stars before recommitting.

- Looking to strengthen its defence, Man City is prepared to spend £80m (€92.5m) on Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, according to the Daily Express.

- With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang perhaps set for an Arsenal exit, CalcioMercato reports Inter is considering a move for the forward, who played for AC Milan's youth team but never made an appearance for the senior side.

- Everton is eyeing a move for Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin in the close season, according to The Sun.