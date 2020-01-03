Rumour Has It: Man Utd identifies Maddison, Grealish as January targets

Manchester United has identified James Maddison or Jack Grealish as its top January transfer targets. With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay injured, United has concerns in midfield to begin 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said United was looking at "one or two" January additions, and it appears its targets are also Premier League players.

Manchester United is prioritising a move for Leicester City's Maddison or Aston Villa's Grealish, according to the Independent.

United is looking to find greater consistency in the second half of the Premier League season, although it sits fifth in the table.

Grealish has provided five assists in the Premier League this campaign, while netting six times. Maddison also has six goals.

- Thomas Lemar is attracting interest from Tottenham. AS reports that if the midfielder joins Spurs from Atletico Madrid, the LaLiga club would be able to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani.

- Tottenham may have more pressing concerns in January. Harry Kane could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury as Spurs awaits the results of a second scan, according to The Telegraph.

- Benfica is prepared to let 20-year-old midfielder Gedson Fernandes leave. A Bola reports the club is ready to negotiate for the Portugal international, who has been linked to Manchester United, Lyon and Milan.

- Arsenal is aiming to strengthen its defence with the signing of Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng, according to Sky Sports. Calum Chambers is set for a long spell on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, and Boateng could be set for a return to the Premier League.

- Jean-Clair Todibo is expected to leave Barcelona in January and a surprise potential destination has emerged. Bild reports Schalke is thinking about a loan move for the 20-year-old defender.

- Borussia Dortmund has set its price for forward Paco Alcacer. The Bundesliga club wants €40million for the Spaniard, who has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.