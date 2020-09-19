Transfers

Chelsea's Zappacosta seals loan switch to Genoa

Davide Zappacosta, who spent last season at Roma on loan from Chelsea, will ply his trade in Seria A for a second season on loan at Genoa.

19 September, 2020 17:35 IST

Davide Zappacosta made 52 appearances for Chelsea since joining the London club in 2017.   -  reuters

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Serie A club Genoa, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday.

Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and went on to make 52 appearances for the London club. He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Roma but a knee injury limited him to just eight appearances.

Zappacosta has won 13 caps for Italy, the most recent of which came two years ago.

Genoa, which avoided relegation last season with a 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona on the final day, begins its Serie A campaign against Crotone on Saturday.

