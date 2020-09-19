Football Transfers Transfers Chelsea's Zappacosta seals loan switch to Genoa Davide Zappacosta, who spent last season at Roma on loan from Chelsea, will ply his trade in Seria A for a second season on loan at Genoa. Reuters 19 September, 2020 17:35 IST Davide Zappacosta made 52 appearances for Chelsea since joining the London club in 2017. - reuters Reuters 19 September, 2020 17:35 IST Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Serie A club Genoa, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday.Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and went on to make 52 appearances for the London club. He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Roma but a knee injury limited him to just eight appearances. Ings not interested in leaving Southampton, says Hasenhuettl Zappacosta has won 13 caps for Italy, the most recent of which came two years ago.Genoa, which avoided relegation last season with a 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona on the final day, begins its Serie A campaign against Crotone on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos