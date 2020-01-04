Bayern Munich to sign Schalke keeper Nubel on free transfer

Bayern Munich has confirmed an agreement has been reached to sign goalkeeper Alexander Nubel once his Schalke contract expires at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old informed Schalke last month he would not be renewing his deal amid links with a number of clubs, including Premier League side Tottenham.

Bundesliga champion Bayern announced on its official website on Saturday that Nubel has agreed to a five-year contract at Allianz Arena, starting from July 1.

ℹ#FCBayern have signed Alexander Nübel for the 2020/21 season. pic.twitter.com/JeqJ8jA86q — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 4, 2020

Ex-Germany Under-21 international Nubel made the switch from Paderborn to Schalke in 2015 and has been dubbed in some quarters as the new Manuel Neuer.

He made headlines in December for an ugly challenge on Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, resulting in a four-match ban.

Schalke is fifth in the Bundesliga table and three points adrift of third-place Bayern, which recently placed Hansi Flick in caretaker charge until the end of the campaign.