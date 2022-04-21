Tuchel rails against Chelsea's defensive mix-ups

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said his team had to halt a string of defensive errors that have seen the European champion concede 11 goals in its last three home games, including Wednesday's 4-2 defeat by Arsenal.

"This amount of mistakes of this calibre, it is simply impossible and I don't see it in any other matches but I see it now in consecutive matches of our games and it has to stop," Tuchel told reporters.

The German said he thought Chelsea had overcome the defensive frailties that contributed to its 4-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge to Brentford and its 3-1 home loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this month after solid performances more recently.

"They get the full praise when they do it like they did it the last three matches and they have to face reality that this is impossible to win matches like this," Tuchel said.

Arsenal went ahead when Eddie Nketiah seized on a weak back pass by Andreas Christensen in the 13th minute and the striker bagged a second goal to put the Gunners 3-2 up in the 57th minute when he seized on another mix-up in Chelsea's defence.

"If there is one player I think have been unfair with I think it is him," Areta told reporters, saying he had not given enough game time to Nketiah.

"Today he showed me again how wrong I was."

Nketiah's future at the club is up in the air with his contract up at the end of the season.

Arsenal's victory was a major boost in its bid to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish and Arteta was delighted that his side had shown they could compete on the big stage.

"I said to them if you want to be playing Champions League football you have to come to big stages and beat those top teams," he said. "Tonight we have done it and I am really proud of them."