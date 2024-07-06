MagazineBuy Print

Uruguay vs Brazil, LIVE telecast info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch URU v BRA; Preview

Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE streaming and telecast info about the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Brazil.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 15:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil defender Marquinhos, third from right, warms up during a soccer practice Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Brazil is set to play Uruguay in the Copa América quarterfinals.
Brazil defender Marquinhos, third from right, warms up during a soccer practice Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Brazil is set to play Uruguay in the Copa América quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil defender Marquinhos, third from right, warms up during a soccer practice Friday, July 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. Brazil is set to play Uruguay in the Copa América quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Joint-record time champion Uruguay will clash against Brazil in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

Brazil’s teenage prodigy Endrick will replace Vinicius Jr, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Brazil coach Dorival Junior added he did not want the Uruguay game to be seen as a defining moment, but acknowledged it was a great South American classic.

“It will be an important game for Brazil and for Uruguay too. It is a team that deserves all of our respect and I have no doubt that they will have problems against our team. These are teams that know and respect each other and we will have everything to play a great match,” Dorival said.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has urged his side to come out determined to gain the upper hand.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024- ‘The flame is dying out’ says Uruguay’s Suarez as retirement draws near

La Celeste won all three of their group matches and scored eight goals to finish top of Group C. They will be hoping to progress to the semifinals and looking to implement Bielsa’s high-pressing attacking style against the Brazilians.

The coach also said that Vinicius Jr’s absence from the Brazil team won’t be a factor in their strategy, and described him as the best winger in the world.

“Personally, I don’t think his absence will affect us. Brazil is a country that has a lot of wingers at both ends of the pitch at the moment, and they play in big teams all over the world. Brazil’s replacement, Endrick, will not be easy to neutralise in Vinicius’ absence.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

When to watch the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?
The Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal will kick off at 6:30 am IST on Sunday, July 7 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
There will be no official live telecast of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India?
There will be no official live stream of the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in India. However, you can follow all the LIVE updates from the match on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the Uruguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

