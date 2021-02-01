Football Football US striker Hoppe signs contract extension with Schalke Hoppe was with the reserves until November before a hat-trick against Hoffenheim ended Schalke's near-record run of 30 league games without a win in January. AP 01 February, 2021 20:51 IST United States forward Matthew Hoppe signed a contract extension with German club Schalke on Monday after scoring five goals in his first nine Bundesliga games. - GETTY IMAGES AP 01 February, 2021 20:51 IST United States forward Matthew Hoppe signed a contract extension with German club Schalke on Monday after scoring five goals in his first nine Bundesliga games.The club said the 19-year-old American's new deal runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.Hoppe was with the Schalke reserves until November. He scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim on Jan. 9 to end Schalke's near-record run of 30 league games without a win.READ | Dennis Bergkamp's son Mitchel signs for Watford “The last few weeks have been like a dream. I am extremely thankful to everyone at Schalke for giving me this chance," Hoppe said in a statement. “Now I want to play my part in us being successful again.”Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga with eight points from 19 games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos