Football Football US women's football team told to wait until 2021 for jury trial U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner told the players and the U.S. Soccer Federation that jurors were not available during the novel coronavirus pandemic. AP 30 July, 2020 10:04 IST The U.S. Women's team after winning the 2019 World Cup (Representative Image). - AFP AP 30 July, 2020 10:04 IST If American women’s football players want a jury trial on their claim of discriminatory working conditions, they must wait until next year.U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner told the players and the U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday that jurors were not available during the novel coronavirus pandemic. He informed the sides if they wanted to stick with their September 15 trial date, they would have to agree by August 6 to a bench trial in which he would decide the verdict.If they want a jury trial, he would postpone the start until January 26.READ | NWSL’s most valuable player Daly says Houston win no 'fluke' "The players are confident that they will prevail at trial and are considering the options presented by the court for proceeding,” players’ spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement.Players sued in March 2019 under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and they sought more than $66 million in damages.Klausner ruled May 1 that the women could not prove discrimination over pay and granted in part the USSF’s motion for a partial summary judgment. He said the union for the women’s national team rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the men’s national team’s collective bargaining agreement and the women accepted guaranteed salaries and greater benefits along with a different bonus structure.Klausner left intact claims the USSF discriminated in its use of charter aircraft, and in the money it spent on commercial airfare, hotel accommodations, and medical and training support services. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos