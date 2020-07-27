Weekly Digest (July 20-26): From IPL confirmation to Man United and Premier League season conclusion

From the announcement of the IPL schedul to Manchester United and Chelsea sealing Champions League berths to, here are the top headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

The Indian Premier League is all set to begin from 19 September and will continue till 8 November in the United Arab Emirates. (REPORT)

England and West Indies will be vying for the Richards-Botham Trophy when they next clash in Test cricket as the Wisden Trophy has been renamed after Vivian Richards and Ian Botham. (REPORT)

Ben Stokes delivered crucial contributions with bat and ball to lead England to a 113-run win over the West Indies late on the final day of the second Test, tying the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday. (REPORT)

Former first-class umpire Rajiv Risodkar achieved a rare distinction in his field when the Hindi version of the Laws of Cricket (2017 code and 2nd edition 2019), translated by him, was granted official recognition by the Marylebone Cricket Club on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Cricket West Indies is willing to host a five-match T20I series or a two-Test rubber involving West Indies and South Africa in September, according to CEO Johnny Grave. (REPORT)

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Tuesday said he has moved on from the hurt caused by Mohammad Amir’s Test retirement last year and considers the pacer a crucial part of the national team’s plans going forward. (REPORT)

The Indian team will have to undergo a two-week quarantine period, most likely in Adelaide, once it touches down in Australia later this year for a Test series, Cricket Australia acting CEO Nick Hockley has said. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Manchester United and Chelsea sealed UEFA Champions League berths for next season by beating Leicester City and Wolves, respectively, on the final day. (REPORT)

Aston Villa drew its final Premier League game against West Ham United to secure league safety, while Bournemouth and Watford were relegated. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward Kylian Mbappe was diagnosed with an ankle sprain on Saturday, after he limped off in the first half of PSG's 1-0 French Cup final win against Saint-Etienne. (REPORT)

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on September 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23. (REPORT)

Juventus won a ninth successive Serie A title with two games to spare on Sunday when Cristiano Ronaldo scored to set itself on the way to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. (REPORT)

England's second-tier Championship always had a propensity for twists, turns and sub-plots but it surpassed itself on 'Wacky Wednesday' with a head-spinning final day that should have come with a health warning. Nottingham Forest fans, please look away. (REPORT)

Kerala Blasters FC has signed India and former Bengaluru FC defender Nishu Kumar on a four-year contract for the Indian Super League. (REPORT)

The 2019-20 Women's FA Cup has been given the green light to complete the last three rounds, with the final to be held at Wembley on October 31. (REPORT)

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman, tennis superstar Serena Williams and more than a dozen former U.S. women's national team players have formed an ownership group to set up a professional women's football team in Los Angeles from 2022. (REPORT)

Former Spanish star striker David Villa has denied an accusation of harassment by a former New York City FC (NYCFC) intern. (REPORT)

The prestigious Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the football season. (REPORT)

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, who was also a subject of interest from Manchester United, has joined Germany's Borussia Dortmund on a “long-term” contract. (REPORT)

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Fabio Quartararo won from pole position at the Andalucia Grand Prix for his second consecutive win since the MotoGP season started following the pandemic break. (REPORT)

Formula One scrapped all four of this season's races in the Americas - Canada, Texas, Mexico and Brazil - and added three European rounds, including old favourites Imola and the Nurburgring, to the calendar. Portugal's Portimao will host a race for the first time. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Top Indian paddler G. Sathiyan has signed for the Polish Superliga side Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw for the upcoming 2020-21 season. He will now play in two international leagues after having signed with the Okayama Rivets in the Japanese T-League earlier this year. (REPORT)

TENNIS

The Palermo Ladies Open will lose money when it gets the WTA Tour going again next month but tournament director Oliviero Palma says it will carry that burden to prove professional tennis can resume safely. (REPORT)

Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Palermo Ladies Open following a quarantine ordinance issued by Italy’s health ministry. (REPORT)

Former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur has decided to sit out the rest of 2020 after becoming a mother last month. (REPORT)

ATP and WTA have cancelled all of their remaining tournaments in China for this year. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and other top shooters of the country are happy to train at the range once it was thrown open for the elite shooters earlier this month. (REPORT)

World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil along with fellow rifle shooter Shriyanka Sadangi have decided to take steps to support the daily wage temporary workers at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

The Indian 4×400 mixed relay team's 2018 Asian Games silver medal has been upgraded to gold. The quartet of Mohammed Anas, M.R. Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv had finished second behind Bahrain. (REPORT)

Srabani Nanda became the first Indian track and field athlete to participate in a competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic, running in a meet in Jamaica alongside some of the world’s best. (REPORT)

The Diamond League track meet in Gateshead, England, has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fifth of the 15 meets in the series to be cancelled. (REPORT)

BOXING

Mike Tyson said he will make a comeback to the boxing ring at the age of 54, in a bout against Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles. (REPORT)

The Sports Authority of India has pardoned the boxers who stirred up a storm by “unintentionally” breaking COVID-19 quarantine protocol at the training camp. (REPORT)

The Boxing Task Force, set up by the International Olympic Committee, has planned to conduct the World qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics in May 2021. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu said that fitness is the mantra for her success as she heaped praise on her fitness and conditioning trainer M. Srikanth Varma. (REPORT)

For 47-year-old Rajendar Kommu, it is another feather on the cap as he is now the first one from Telangana to be named as Badminton World Federation Line Judge based on his consistent performances in national and international events in India in the past few years. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

After a series of deferments and uncertainty, Indian wrestlers are likely to regroup for the national camp next month, most likely in the first week of August. Actual training, however, will only begin after following quarantine and testing protocols. (REPORT)